Santa and superheroes delight kids at Children's Wisconsin for Christmas

MILWAUKEE — Two ladder trucks and dozens of firefighters filled the entryway at Children’s Wisconsin hospital Monday, but there was no emergency just a few good people trying to spread holiday cheer on Christmas.

With the help of members of the Milwaukee and St. Francis departments, dressed as superheroes, Santa Claus traded in his sleigh for a big red truck and used the ladder to bring joy to kids on every floor through the windows.

“I am so excited to be here with these strong and wonderful families,” Claus said. “All we have to do is just look at each other and smile. Smiles and hugs are free and their very contagious.”

It’s a tradition that started 6 years ago by dad and firefighter Trevor Pinkalla after his own son, spent 6 months of his life at Children’s Wisconsin.

Pinkalla said his son Brian, at just just 2-years-old, had third stage kidney cancer, causing the family to spend Easter in the hospital.

Brian is now 15-years-old and a survivor, who understands the value of supporting others.

“It may not seem like a big deal to come here and bring the superheroes up but we know to the kids, it means a lot to them,” Pinkalla. “It means a lot to see them and to experience what we can see from the windows here.”

Together the father and son want to make sure that kids not strong enough to make it home have something to get excited about.

It’s a mission Cadet Program Fire Captain Robert Bland, who dress up as Black Panther Monday, was more than willing to get behind.

“Honestly it gets a little emotional,” Bland said. “Like I’m happy that I’m wearing a mask because we teared up a couple times up there.”

