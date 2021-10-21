Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sandhill crane hunting season draws support at hearing

items.[0].image.alt
Nati Harnik/AP
FILE - This March 15, 2018 file photo shows sandhill cranes near Gibbon, Neb. The Nebraska Tourism Office is starting its first campaign of 2019 by promoting the hundreds of thousands of sandhill cranes that migrate to the Platte River Valley. The print and television ads began running Monday, Jan. 14. The ads will run until March in cities in Colorado, South Dakota and Kansas. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Nebraska Tourism Campaign
Posted at 7:33 PM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 20:33:54-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Creating a hunting season for sandhill cranes in Wisconsin drew support at a legislative hearing, with backers of the Republican proposal saying it could be properly managed and help farmers who say the birds are overpopulated and hurting their crops.

The bill is one of 13 hunting-related measures introduced by Republicans and supported by the pro-hunting group Hunter Nation that are working their way through the Legislature.

Conservation groups reportedly complained at a Senate committee hearing Tuesday that they weren’t consulted on the package. Republicans say the goal of the bills, including the sandhill crane proposal, it to make hunting, fishing and trapping more accessible.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku