Salvation Army's Red Kettle holiday campaign kicks off Friday

MILWAUKEE — The Salvation Army will be kicking off its 2021 Red Kettle Campaign for Milwaukee County on Friday.

The kickoff begins at 7:15 a.m. with a new holiday wrap on The Hop near the Milwaukee Public Market, including remarks by Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and the Salvation Army’s Major Steve Woodard. The ceremony is free and open to the public with a free breakfast on the second floor of the Milwaukee Public Market.

This year’s campaign runs from Friday to December 24, with 120 red kettles spread throughout Milwaukee County. The fundraiser helps people in need throughout the county, including meals for the needy, providing winter coats, and more.

You can help out by signing up to volunteer at one of the events on the Salvation Army website or by donating online to the Salvation Army’s Virtual Red Kettle .

