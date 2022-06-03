Salvation Army gives away free donuts to veterans on National Donut Day

MILWAUKEE — Calling all hungry veterans! The Salvation Army gave away free donuts to vets at the Milwaukee VA on Friday in honor of National Donut Day.

The Salvation Army was outside the VA from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. handing out donuts.

According to a press release from the Salvation Army, the organization established National Donut Day in 1938 to honor the Salvation Army's "Donut Lassies," who traveled to the front lines in World War I to provide essential goods and sweet treats to troops.

Now, more than 100 years later, troops are still receiving those sweet treats in an effort to boost morale and make nets' day a little sweeter.

As a part of National Donut Day, several places have deals going on. For example, Krispy Kreme is giving away free donuts to customers, with no purchase necessary. They also will give you a dozen donuts for $1, after you buy a dozen donuts at the regular price.

Dunkin Donuts has a special going on as well. If you head there today and buy a drink, you can get a free donut!

