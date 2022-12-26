Salvation Army feeds thousands of people at annual Milwaukee Christmas Feast

MILWAUKEE — Hundreds of volunteers gathered at the Wisconsin Center on Christmas Day to help feed thousands of families at the 33rd Annual Christmas Feast hosted by the Salvation Army.

"We are here to serve them because Jesus is the reason for the season," said volunteer Anita Bentley. She has helped volunteer at the event for nearly 20 years. "Some people don't talk to nobody all year and they say they get the joy of coming here and seeing our smiles and wishing them a happy. Merry Christmas."

The joy of giving back is a shared sentiment among the volunteers. Upwards of 275 volunteers helped to make sure this year's feast was a success.

"I love coming down on Christmas," said Lynette Young who has volunteered for 7-years. "It gives me a chance to get out of the house."

This year, upwards of 5,000 meals were served. It's the largest feeding program by the Salvation Army in the country on Christmas Day, according to organizers.

"This moment this time, maybe provides hope for someone who doesn't know what the next day looks like or the next hour," said Major Steven Woodard, Area Commander of The Salvation Army in Milwaukee.

There we're gifts, a visit from Santa, even free haircuts to make the event extra special for those who stopped by.

"It's just an opportunity for us to provide a meal, some fellowship, some fun," said Woodard.

For the volunteers, spreading love and kindness is enough to make all of their hard work worth it.

"It's the interaction with the people and seeing them smile, seeing them happy," said Britnee Reed.

This year's meal was the first dine-in Christmas Feast since the start of the pandemic. The event was cancelled in 2020 and was carry-out only in 2021.

