Salto taking 17 young male gymnasts to compete at Nationals in May

At Salto, every gymnast has their own story about finding their way to the sport.

"My parents tried soccer and I cried like every practice," says Saahil Tumuluri, Level 10 Gymnast.

"I used to do flips on my bed and stuff," says Kendell Powell, also a Level 10 gymnast.

"After I quit karate and I just wanted a sport to try," says Level 10 Gymnast, Matthew Underhill.

While their paths to gymnastics may differ, it's a similar reason why they all continue to train.

"You can just see yourself progress throughout your whole life. Like every year you can like see yourself getting better, and that's what I love," says Sam Marek, a Level 10 Gymnast.

"It's the motivation, kind of pushing for that newer, better skill that you can do. Also, the bonds that you form with all the guys and the friendships that I've made over the various years here," says Matthew.

The hype that comes with the sport of gymnastics usually centers around the women's competition. But this season, Salto is taking 17 young men to compete at Nationals later in May.

"It's great, it's great. This is the most we've ever sent any year, so it's awesome," says Saahil.

An even bigger accomplishment considering what these athletes battled during the pandemic.

"It's been hard. In the summer, we've been off for like three months at one point. Just super hard to get back, losing all your skills. Trying to stay strong at home is hard," says Sam.

"My goals are to bring around the first place all-around medal and the first medal in rings," says Matthew.

"To win floor and vault and to place top five all-around," says Kendell.

These young men are also focused on one main goal: To put Salto and Wisconsin on the map as a Top 10 Gym in the nation.

"That would be a team goal. It would be pretty cool if we could place Top 10 at Nationals," says Kendell.

"It will put our name out there a little bit more. Maybe bring a little more pride here," says Saahil.

More pride and a chance to inspire more male athletes to chalk up and stick it.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip