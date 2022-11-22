Sal's Pub shooting: Suspect's mother warned him against returning to bar with rifle

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — A man returned to a Menomonee Falls bar early Sunday morning with a rifle and fired it after his mother told him not to go, according to a criminal complaint from Waukesha County.

Dylan Breidenbach, 22, told investigators that after he retrieved an AR-10 from his bedroom, his mother said, "Don't do it. Don't do it. It's not worth it."

Prosecutors charged Breidenbach with three felony counts: attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and operating a firearm while intoxicated. He faces additional years on a potential sentence for using the gun in a school zone.

According to police, Breidenbach, drunk, was asked to leave the bar for harassing customers. After he was kicked out, the complaint says, he attempted to fight several people.

He left, but returned 10-15 minutes later with a rifle, investigators say. He entered the back door and fired one shot, which struck behind the bar. He was apparently targeting a man who kicked him out.

Breidenbach told police he was just trying to scare the man.

A man, police said, forced the gun from Breidenbach's hands and pinned him to the ground before police arrived to arrest him.

Sal's bartender Brianna Anderson wasn't working the night of the shooting. The bar, she said, reopened later that day and remained packed on Sunday.

"It's unbelievable what happened that night but I am not surprised that there is still so much support," said Anderson. "We just hope that everyone knows that Sals is still a fun and safe environment to be in."

A cash bond for Breidenbach was set on Monday for $1,000,000. He will appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

