Salmonella infection linked to shelled peas sold at Wisconsin farmers markets, farm stands

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) said on Friday they are investigating cases of Salmonella infection associated with shelled peas sold at Wisconsin farmers markets.

DHS said at least six people have become infected with the same strain of Salmonella bacteria after purchasing peas produced by Green Barn Farm Market of Ripon. The peas were sold at Green Barn Farm Market farm stands and farmers markets in Ripon, Green Bay, Madison, and Fond du Lac. They have also been sold at Green Valley Acres Farm and Company farm stand in Neenah. At least three people have been hospitalized.

DHS said the shelled peas are loose and no longer in their pod.

Anyone who purchased these shelled peas since July 1 is advised to not eat them and to throw them away, even if they have been frozen. If you ate them since July 1 and are experiencing symptoms of salmonellosis, you should contact a doctor right away.

DHS said symptoms of infection include diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever, and vomiting that lasts several days.

For more information, click here.

