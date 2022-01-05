Sales from Sobelman's 'Betty White burger' will benefit HAWS Waukesha

WAUKESHA — Sobelman's Pub and Grill in Waukesha is making it so you can help support our furry friends and honor the legacy of Betty White all at the same time.

Sobelman's has teamed up with the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) of Waukesha County and will donate 50 percent of its sales from the 'Betty White' burger to HAWS. This is a one-day only event, though. It's happening on Jan. 17, which is what would have been the Golden Girl's 100th birthday.

Earlier this week, Sobelman's announced it had created a burger made in honor of Betty White. It features aged white cheddar, bacon, fried onions, two golden onion rings, and honey mustard sauce. It is only available at the Waukesha location.

The actress died on New Years Eve when she was 99.

