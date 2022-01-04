Sobelman's in Waukesha creates Betty White burger to honor the late actress

WAUKESHA — Sobelman's Pub and Grill in Waukesha has created a Betty White-inspired burger to honor the late Golden Girl.

The burger is called the 'Betty White' and it's the burger of the month for the restaurant. It features aged white cheddar, bacon, fried onions, 2 golden onion rings, and honey mustard sauce. It is only available at the Waukesha location.

White, who played some of the most endearing characters in sitcom history, died at her home in Los Angeles on New Years Eve. She was 99.

She would have turned 100 on Jan. 17. Eating the Betty White burger on her birthday could be a way to honor her memory.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip