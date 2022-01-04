Watch
Sobelman's in Waukesha creates Betty White burger to honor the late actress

Sobelman's Pub and Grill
BETTY WHITE BURGER
Posted at 10:30 AM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 11:57:12-05

WAUKESHA — Sobelman's Pub and Grill in Waukesha has created a Betty White-inspired burger to honor the late Golden Girl.

The burger is called the 'Betty White' and it's the burger of the month for the restaurant. It features aged white cheddar, bacon, fried onions, 2 golden onion rings, and honey mustard sauce. It is only available at the Waukesha location.

White, who played some of the most endearing characters in sitcom history, died at her home in Los Angeles on New Years Eve. She was 99.

She would have turned 100 on Jan. 17. Eating the Betty White burger on her birthday could be a way to honor her memory.

