Sailboat tips over, 2 rescued off Whitefish Bay

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. — Two people had to be rescued from Lake Michigan after their 20-foot sailboat tipped over on Sunday.

The North Shore Fire Department tells TMJ4 News that first responders found the two sailors floating in the water next to the overturned boat with their life vests on.

At first, crews had issues locating the people but eventually, they were found near Big Bay Park.

The two people rescued from the water were brought back to shore and evaluated.

According to North Shore Fire, their condition is unknown and it is unclear if they were taken to the hospital.

Authorities did not have information regarding the large boat.

