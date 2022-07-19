Safety features added this year at Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin State Fair officials say they've added several safety features for this year's event next month in suburban Milwaukee.

The enhancements include modular vehicle barriers to direct pedestrian and vehicle traffic. Gate entrances have also been configured to improve better traffic flow as people enter and exit. They will separate those that have pre-purchased tickets from those that still need to buy them.

There's a new carry-in bag policy this year. All bags must be 9″x10″x12″ or smaller. Exceptions will be made for diaper bags as well as bags used for medical reasons. All bags are subject to inspection.

Following bag inspections, fairgoers will walk through metal detectors that will be in place at every fair park entrance.

Fairgoers under 18 entering the Fair Park after 6 p.m. must be accompanied by a parent or guardian 21 years of age or older. Proof of age is required.

The fair runs Aug. 4-14.

