Safe to return home after crash into natural gas pipe causes leak and evacuations in Juneau

Alliant Energy said it is safe for people to return home after a car crashed into a natural gas pipe causing a leak on Wednesday in Juneau. About 1,100 people lost natural gas services.

Alliant Energy said that crews worked overnight to restore service to the communities of Juneau, Burnett, and Minnesota Junction. The company added that service workers will be knocking on doors to restart pilot lights; however, if no one is home, detailed messages will be left on how to re-light a pilot light.

Officials say the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on STH 26 near the airport, about a mile north of Juneau.

Natural gas and electricity to the city of Juneau was temporarily shut off. Some people within a one mile radius of the crash evacuated their homes.

A warming shelter for residents without heat was opened at Horicon High School. The Red Cross and sheriff's office was there to help people through the night.

