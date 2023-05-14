Safe Summer Kickoff encourages youth to get involved for a safer summer

MILWAUKEE — Dozens of kids spent Saturday jump-roping and dancing at Safe and Sound for their Safe Summer Kickoff Event.

Several community organizations like the Milwaukee Police Department, the Milwaukee Public Library, and the Milwaukee Health Center were there to highlight summer programming opportunities across the city.

"The more that we're able to work together and bring organizations like the ones present today, we're able to create our own village and community of resources," Esmerelda Cruz, a Neighborhood Safety Coordinator at Safe and Sound, said.

Safe and Sound is an organization uniting residents, youth, and law enforcement to build safe and empowered neighborhoods. Diamond Thompson helps coordinate their programming.

"I think it's important for our kids to feel safe," Thompson said. "Milwaukee is a place where folks try to say it's violent and dangerous, but we need to turn that narrative around to show we are positive, united as a front, and that we want to be safe."

The event featured dancing, activities, and food for Milwaukee kids.

"There’s no violence, they’re having fun, and showing the true meaning of being a kid," Justin Biddle, who attended the event, said.

Just an hour after the event ended, Milwaukee Police responded to a stabbing that happened around 4:40pm near at 27th and Hope Road, just a few miles away. A press release said two females, ages 14 and 15, were taken to a hospital. An 18-year-old female and 32 year-old were also injured.

Community leaders Tracey Dent and Desilynn Smith were at the scene.

They say they want to prevent events like the stabbing Saturday afternoon.

"It's just heartbreaking in trying to start our summer off right," Smith said.

They said education and youth events, like the Safe Summer Kickoff, are a start.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson was at the event. He encouraged people to get involved with Safe and Sound.

"We want young people to know there are many positive things going on around the city of Milwaukee," Johnson said.

Some of those events include readings with police and clean-ups. A full calendar of events for the summer is available on their website.

