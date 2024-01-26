Sabor Divino: A Family-Owned Restaurant Bringing the Taste of Puerto Rico to the Milwaukee Community

MILWAUKEE — A new Puerto Rican restaurant has opened along Lincoln Avenue.

For owner Giovany Rodriguez, opening this location has been a lot of hard work in the making and a dream come true.

"He doesn't have words to explain how he feels he's completely appreciative — very thankful and happy," said Cecil Negron, translating for Giovany.

Originally from Puerto Rico, Giovany started in the food business in Milwaukee back in 2019, opening his first food truck located at 8th and Mitchell. However, owning a small business is no easy task, and within that year, there were setbacks.

"Within that time they had a big accident so had to stop what they were doing," said Negron.

Despite the setback, Giovany was able to open a new truck at 20th and Howard, next to Wilson Park. After years of dreaming, planning, hard work, and determination, the family-owned business has now brought their Puerto Rican food and flare to their new brick and mortar restaurant, Sabor Divino.

"God gave me the opportunity to open up here," said Giovany.

When you walk in the doors at Sabor Divino, you'll notice nods to Puerto Rico, from breathtaking views of the island to light fixtures made from graters. All dishes are authentic from avena to mofongo, arroz con gandules, tostones, and jibaritos, to various fried chicken and seafood options.

For Giovany, the food industry has always been a part of his life, and seeing others enjoy his meals brings him immense joy. He said he feels proud, especially when they give him positive comments on the food.

It's food made by a family man bringing the taste and flavors of his homeland to the city he loves.

Giovany said if it wasn't for his family and God, he would not be here today. He wants the public in the community to know open arms for all of you.

Sabor Divino is located at 3300 West Lincoln Avenue Milwaukee Wisconsin.

