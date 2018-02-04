Winter Weather Advisory issued February 3 at 8:10PM CST expiring February 4 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Jefferson, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Sauk, Sheboygan, Washington, Waukesha
Ryan tweets about a $1.50 paycheck boost, then deletes it
AP
6:14 PM, Feb 3, 2018
WASHINGTON (AP) -- House Speaker Paul Ryan has highlighted on Twitter a school secretary benefiting from the Republican tax overhaul, then deleted the tweet after online criticism that he is cheering an increase of $1.50 a week.
The Associated Press reported on Thursday that changes in tax withholding were sparking bigger paychecks, citing as one example Julia Ketchum of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, whose check went up $1.50 a week.
Ryan on Saturday posted a Tweet noting the secretary's increase and linking to the AP story. He has posted several other examples of worker pay increases and bonuses since the overhaul, some as much as $1,000.
Ryan's spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.