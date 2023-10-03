Rowley's Bay Resort in Door County closes for good after massive fire

Owners of Rowley's Bay Resort, Jewel and Bob Ouradnik, decide to not rebuild the resort after a fire caused great damage to the property in early September



Conversations have begun in looking into "prospective buyers"



A GoFundMe for the employees living at the the resort was created to help with their lost belongings and lodge expenses, among other reasons. Click here to access the GoFundMe

Rowley’s Bay Resort has closed for good after a fire caused great damage to it back on Sept. 5.

Damien Brown has been a frequent vacationer to Door County with his family for the past 25 years. He lives near the resort.

"This place has become special to us, but being from the South its unique to us in general," Brown said. "We get to see people enjoy the kayaking, the water sports, eating at the fish boils and all. It's a really family oriented, very laid back atmosphere."

Now that atmosphere receives a huge loss after the owners of the resort say they will not rebuild the area damaged by a fire.

In a Facebook post Monday, the owners of the resort the following:

"We will not be rebuilding. We have met with our commercial real estate agent and have already started conversations with prospective buyers. At nearly 62 and 70 years of age, we now see the opportunity to retire and enjoy each other and our family."

Since Sept. 5, seven updates were sent to the public regarding reservation updates, refunds and updates on overall operations.

As the search begins for what could replace the resort, Brown hopes it aligns with the unique destination spot that is Door County.

"With the many things that change in this world we hope it retains its character going forward because we really enjoy it up here," Brown said.

As for the employees of the resort, a GoFundMe was created to help those who lost their belongings in the fire and assist those living at the resort with their lodging expenses.

You can access the GoFundMe here.