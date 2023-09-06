Fire causes major damage, closure of Rowleys Bay Resort in Door County

ELLISON BAY, Wis. — Rowleys Bay Resort will be closed for the foreseeable future after a building-wide fire at the resort and its attached businesses in Door County.

Emergency crews were called just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday. The building was evacuated amid the fire and all staff has been accounted for. Rowleys said its food service departments will also be closed.

There is no word on injuries or what caused the fire.

Around 7:45 p.m., the Door County Sheriff's Office said County Road ZZ still remains closed from Mink River Road to Rowley's Bay except for local traffic. Sister Bay Fire will be on scene throughout

the night to monitor.

Rowleys shared online, "Arrangements are being made for incoming guests. If you are with an incoming bus group, please contact the groups manager number you have on file. If you are an individual who has a reservation with us tonight, we apologize and are working as quickly as we can to gather information and make alternate arrangements. Individuals who currently have reservations with us and cannot find alternate arrangements, please leave a message at 920-421-3005 and we will contact you as soon as we are able."

