Roundy's to host hiring event for Pick 'n Save and Metro Market stores this Saturday

MILWAUKEE — Roundy's Supermarkets, Inc. announced they will be hosting a hiring event for their Pick 'n Save and Metro Market stores this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will be at all 106 Wisconsin stores. Applicants can apply online and walk-ins are welcome.

The company is looking to hire management, full-time and part-time positions. Hiring candidates can begin in as little as three days. Roundy's offers benefits, including next-day pay, flexible scheduling, premium pay for third shift, Sundays,, and holidays, as well as Feed your Future tuition reimbursement up to $21,000, competitive wages and benefits, and discounts on Kroger Brands, Android, and iOS technology streaming services.

Those interested can find open positions, applications, registration, and additional details online here.

