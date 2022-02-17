Watch
Roundy's to host hiring event for Pick 'n Save and Metro Market stores this Saturday

Event will be at all 106 Wisconsin stores
The Milwaukee Business Journal
Sean Ryan
Pick 'n' Save and Metro Market looking to hire over 500 employees.
Posted at 3:50 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 16:51:06-05

MILWAUKEE — Roundy's Supermarkets, Inc. announced they will be hosting a hiring event for their Pick 'n Save and Metro Market stores this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will be at all 106 Wisconsin stores. Applicants can apply online and walk-ins are welcome.

The company is looking to hire management, full-time and part-time positions. Hiring candidates can begin in as little as three days. Roundy's offers benefits, including next-day pay, flexible scheduling, premium pay for third shift, Sundays,, and holidays, as well as Feed your Future tuition reimbursement up to $21,000, competitive wages and benefits, and discounts on Kroger Brands, Android, and iOS technology streaming services.

Those interested can find open positions, applications, registration, and additional details online here.

