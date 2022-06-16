Root Beer Bash coming to Bayshore this August

MILWAUKEE — Bayshore will be hosting its first-ever Welcome to Glendale Root Beer Bash this August.

The bash comes thanks to a partnership between Welcome to Glendale, Sprecher's Brewing Company, and Bayshore. According to a news release from Bayshore, the festival will take place on National Root Beer Float Day, August 6.

At the family-friendly event, the public can be a part of history as Sprecher Brewing Company attempts to break the Guinness World Record for the most root beer floats given away.

The event is free but those interested in attending are encouraged to register for the event so organizers can be sure to have enough root beer and ice cream on hand. According to Bayshore, last year's Root Beer Bash had over 3,000 families visit, and a larger turnout is expected this year.

“We are so excited to partner with these great Glendale organizations on one of the community’s most anticipated summer events,” said Becca Garrison, Executive Director at Welcome to Glendale. “What’s better on a hot summer day than heading over to BAYSHORE to enjoy live music and a free and delicious Sprecher root beer float made with Cedar Crest Ice Cream.”

Some of the events happening during the festival include a kids' dance party at 11 a.m., Cold Sweat and the Brew City Horns at 2 p.m. and Block Part Band at 5 p.m.

“We can’t wait to see all the smiles at the festival with so many exciting activities to do from community art projects to a wide array of entertainment and food trucks,” said Brenda Vento, Marketing Manager at BAYSHORE. “There’s something for everyone in our communities to enjoy.”

If you don't live in the Milwaukee area but want to attend the Root Beer Bash, there are seven hotels within two miles of Bayshore and the Holiday Inn Riverfront will provide free shuttles for guests who want to attend the bash.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on August 6. To register, click here.

