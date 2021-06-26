Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ron Johnson to deliver remarks at state GOP convention

items.[0].image.alt
Greg Nash/AP
FILE - In this March 3, 2021 file photo, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and Senate Committee on Rules and Administration joint hearing examining the January 6, attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Critics of Johnson are calling him racist after he told an interviewer on Thursday, March 11, that he wasn’t worried about the supporters of former President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January, but might have been concerned if they had been Black Lives Matter protesters. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
ron johnson
Posted at 7:56 AM, Jun 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-26 08:56:57-04

MADISON — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is set to deliver remarks at the state Republican Party convention.

The convention began Friday afternoon at the Kalahari Resort in Wisconsin Dells.

Speakers were scheduled to appear Saturday, with Johnson expected to take the stage during a morning session.

Johnson has taken criticism for advocating for alternative treatments for COVID-19 rather than vaccines.

YouTube blocked him from uploading videos for a week after the company said he violated its COVID-19 misinformation policies.

His Juneteenth Day speech in Milwaukee was drowned out by a chorus of boos.

Johnson last year blocked legislation to make Juneteenth a national holiday. Johnson hasn't said whether he'll seek a third term in 2022.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Stop Summer Hunger 2021 480x360 (1).jpg

You can help Stop Summer Hunger NOW