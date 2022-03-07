Rockwell Automation suspends business in Russia over Ukraine invasion

MILWAUKEE — Rockwell Automation, Inc. announced Monday that the company is suspending operations and sales in Russia and Belarus.

The company, which is headquartered in Milwaukee, said the suspension is effective immediately.

“Rockwell joins the U.S. government and the global community in condemning Russia’s attack on Ukraine and its citizens,” said Blake Moret, Chairman & CEO of Rockwell Automation, emphasizing that the company supports all U.S. sanctions.

Rockwell says sales to Russia and Belarus represent less than 0.5% of the company's total revenue. Rockwell will continue to pay salaries and benefits for its 30 Russian team members.

Officials say the company does not directly employ anyone in Ukraine or Belarus.

"Rockwell has made a financial contribution to Project HOPE to provide humanitarian relief to refugees in Ukraine and neighboring countries and is encouraging employees to help in a variety of ways," the company said in a statement. "Rockwell will match employee donations made to Project HOPE and is offering paid time off to support local volunteer efforts."

