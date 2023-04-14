Robber sentenced in deadly shooting of 16-year-old Burger King employee Niesha Harris-Brazell

MILWAUKEE — The man who tried to rob a Milwaukee Burger King but instead provided the spark that led to the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old girl was sentenced to 23 years in prison on Friday.

Antoine Z. Edwards was sentenced to 23 years in prison, the maximum sentence for Felony Murder, the charge he pleaded guilty to, according to online court records. That's broken down into 18 years of initial confinement and 5 years of extended supervision.

According to prosecutors, Antoine Edwards was robbing the Burger King at 5120 W. Capitol Dr. on Jan. 2, 2022. That's when Burger King employee Derrick Ellis used his own handgun to stop the robber. Instead, Ellis accidentally shot and killed 16-year-old Burger King employee Niesha Harris-Brazell.

Ellis was sentenced to one year in the House of Correction and four years probation for the deadly shooting.

Edwards and his own 16-year-old daughter, who is described as Harris-Brazell’s best friend, told police they coordinated with Harris-Brazell to stage the robbery in order to steal money.

Ellis was not in on the staged robbery and fired at the suspect after seeing him leaning into a drive-thru window and waving a gun around in the direction of Harris-Brazell.

