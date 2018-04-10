Road work ramps up across Racine County ahead of Foxconn's arrival

Orange construction barrels continue to pop up on busy thoroughfares around Racine County.

According to the county’s website, Highway 20 between the interstate and Highway H is being resurfaced “to prepare for an increase in traffic volume as Foxconn work begins.”

The same web page indicates road work also continues on I-94, Highway H, Highway 45 and County K.

“Probably about two weeks ago, we noticed all the orange barrels going up,” said Joanne Peterman, owner of Urban Trends Salon & Spa.

Her business is located right in the middle of the construction zone at Highway 20 & Highway H.

Peterman said some of her customers have complained of traffic delays.

“Last week I had a client who was 45 minutes late,” she said.

But she added the construction was badly needed.

“Especially at the intersection at Highway H here, it was almost like a roller coaster,” Peterman said.

Down the road, Christine Hulderman, manager at the Charcoal Grill & Rotisserie, said the construction is exciting because it indicates Foxconn’s arrival in Racine County is approaching.

“It’s a good thing,” Hulderman said of the construction. “All of us are kind of looking at it as a positive thing for the city, and excited to watch the growth.”

She added the road repairs could help customers better access her restaurant once they’re finished.

“The better the road, the more people can pull into our parking lot, hopefully,” Hulderman said.