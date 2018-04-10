Federal Trade Commission warns scammers are posing as their employees

The Federal Trade Commission is warning consumers not to fall for scammers asking for remote access to your computer.

Scammers posing as Federal Trade Commission administrators are calling individuals -- specifically about the FTC’s advanced tech support refund program.

Their goal is to make you think you are moments away from getting money that's owed to you -- and all you have to do is allow them to connect to your computer

But it’s a scam. If you get a call like this, hang up immediately and report it to the Federal Trade Commission.

The FTC says its refund administrators will never request for remote access to your device or ask you to pay to receive a refund.

For more information on this scam, visit the FTC's website.