Road test now required for teens who want to get a license in 2024

GREENDALE, Wis. — It's the start of 2024 and with the start of the new year comes new laws.

Teens planning to get their licenses this year should be aware of the new requirement. The new rule started January 1st and requires everyone under the age of 18, who wants to get a license, to take a road test.

The change comes after the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WISDOT) Road Test Waiver Pilot Program wrapped up at the end of 2023. The program began in May 2020, during the pandemic. Since then, 171,794 students waived the test.

"I think it is the best, even though she could've actually taken it, I could've signed her off because her birthday was at the end of December, but I felt it was important for her to take the actual test with the instructor," Heidi Young said.

Heidi Young was at the Greendale DMV Tuesday with her daughter, Sydnee Young. Sydnee Young said she was nervous for the road test but felt prepared.

"I think that should be a good thing. That's a good thing I think because it's mandatory to know what you're doing behind the wheel as well, not just written words," Paul Fischer said.

Fischer was also getting his license Tuesday and was prepared to take the road test.

No one from WisDOT was available to go on camera Tuesday, but WisDOT statistics show that 85 percent of teens who received a license since May of 2020 waived the road test.

WisDOT also claims the road test waiver had no negative impact on driver safety.

