Road rage shooting: Man charged, accused of killing father driving kids to birthday party

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man was charged in connection to a deadly road rage shooting that happened last summer.

24-year-old Demetreon Caston-Townsend is accused of killing a father who was driving with his four kids on their way to a nephew's birthday party.

Prosecutors say he ran a red light last summer and nearly struck the van, driven by Ronald "Hollywood" Butler, near 91st and Mill Road.

Family, TMJ4 Ronald Butler, left and loved ones mourning him on Wednesday.



After Butler yelled at Caston-Townsend to slow down, Caston-Townsend allegedly pulled out a gun and fired it at Butler, killing him.

Butler's loved ones previously told TMJ4 News that a bystander pulled the children from the car following the shooting.

“They were driving recklessly, my brother was like, ‘Y’all need to slow down, I got my kids in here,’ and they shot my brother in the head for saying he got his kids in the car,” said Butler’s sister, Romonia Foster. “Who does that?”

Caston-Townsend made his initial appearance in court Sunday. He is being held on a $275,000 cash bond.

'Who does that?': Father killed in road-rage shooting with reckless drivers

By Tony Atkins, July 20, 2022

MILWAUKEE — A family mourns a Milwaukee man shot and killed in front of his kids.

Loved ones say Ronald "Hollywood" Butler was killed trying to warn a reckless driver that kids were in his car.

“When you release those balloons remember. Legends never die,” said one man at the vigil.

Milwaukee Police said Butler was killed in a road-rage shooting just before 5:30 at 87th and Mill Road. He was with four of his kids heading to a nephew’s birthday party. A bystander pulled the kids from the car after the shooting.

“They were driving recklessly, my brother was like, ‘Y’all need to slow down, I got my kids in here,’ and they shot my brother in the head for saying he got his kids in the car,” said Butler’s sister, Romonia Foster. “Who does that?”

Wednesday, some of his kids were seen weeping at the site of their father’s murder. It marked another heart-wrenching sight for Foster, who is trying to keep his family together and strong.

“Every time I want to see him, I want to look at your faces and see him because that’s where he’s at. He’s with each one of his kids,” she said.

Foster said her brother made a great impact in 50 years, as evidenced by the dozens who came out to honor him at the vigil. She’s hopeful and believes justice will be served for her brother, who was taken way too soon. As for the suspects, she hopes they turn themselves in.

“I hope they live to experience this. This pain is real and anger is way real,” she said.

Milwaukee Police told TMJ4 News they are still seeking unknown suspects.

A GoFundMe is set up to help the family handle funeral arrangements.

