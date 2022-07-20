Man killed in shooting near 89th and Mill Road Tuesday night

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating after a man was shot and killed Tuesday night.

The shooting happened near 89th and Mill Road around 5:26 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 49-year-old man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials said the circumstances leading up to the shooting are road-rage-related.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects and asking anyone with information to contact them at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip