Road rage shooting leaves one injured at Mount Pleasant Kwik Trip

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — The Mount Pleasant Police Department is investigating after a road rage incident left one person with gunshot wounds to both legs.

Police said the incident happened a little before 11 p.m. on Tuesday at the Kwik Trip on Frontage Road in Mount Pleasant. Police responded to the area after reports of 10 gunshots.

Both Mount Pleasant Police and the Racine County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene. They found 15 shell casings in front of the Kwik Trip.

During an investigation, police learned two vehicles had pulled into the parking lot at the same time and parked. The driver of both got out and appeared to be arguing with each other. That's when police say one of the drivers pulled out a gun and began firing.

The victim left the scene but was found at a local hospital with gunshot wounds to both legs. Police said he is a 28-year-old man and is in stable condition.

Witnesses described the shooter's vehicle as a black Toyota SUV. The driver also struck a vehicle in Racine Toyota Dealership's lot and a window at Burger King. Both of those businesses are near the Kwik Trip.

Police said they believe this was an isolated road rage incident and there's no danger to the public. There are no suspects in custody at this time.

If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact Mount Pleasant Police.

