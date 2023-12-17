'Road Rage' shooting investigation forces partial interstate closure near Mequon

MEQUON — Southbound lanes along I-43 near Mequon were closed Saturday evening to allow authorities to investigate what they're calling a "road rage incident".

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, I-43 SB was closed between Pioneer Road and Highland Road.

Deputies were called to reports of gunshots being fired from a vehicle in that area.

According to a social media post made by the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, traffic will be diverted to exit at CTH C and travel south on Port Washington Road.

The interstate closure was expected to last "several hours" while the investigation was conducted Saturday night.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip