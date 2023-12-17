Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

'Road Rage' shooting investigation forces partial interstate closure near Mequon

I-43 SB was closed between Pioneer Road and Highland Road Saturday to allow authorities to conduct an investigation.
police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 7:49 PM, Dec 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-16 20:49:16-05

MEQUON — Southbound lanes along I-43 near Mequon were closed Saturday evening to allow authorities to investigate what they're calling a "road rage incident".

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, I-43 SB was closed between Pioneer Road and Highland Road.

Deputies were called to reports of gunshots being fired from a vehicle in that area.

According to a social media post made by the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, traffic will be diverted to exit at CTH C and travel south on Port Washington Road.

The interstate closure was expected to last "several hours" while the investigation was conducted Saturday night.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device