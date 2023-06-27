Road Closure in Delafield for Pavement and Railroad Improvements

DELAFIELD, Wis. — In the Town of Delafield, along CTH KE, the road is temporarily closed for road resurfacing at the railroad crossing.

The closure will be in effect for 5 days along CTH KE, from Imperial Drive to Glacier Road. The project is in coordination between Waukesha County and the Canadian Pacific Rail System.

Hans Guderyon, the Highway Operations Manager for the Waukesha County Department of Public Works said CTH KE sees approximately 7,500 vehicles daily and over the decades, this is an area that has seen exponential residential growth.

"This once upon a time was off farm-field, and within the last 25 years about 500 to 800 homes and come up here," said Guderyon.

Guderyon said the pavement is about 25-years-old.

"The original roadway is about 25 years old at the crossing itself...so this is long-overdue but really necessary to keep the crossing safe," said Guderyon.

Motorists are advised to follow the designated detour signs, which will guide them through the nearby village of Hartland.

The detour route is as follows: from Highway JJ to E. Capitol Dr., then south onto Maple Avenue and County Highway E, ultimately intersecting with CTH KE.

On Monday, despite the rainfall crews were working hard to get the roadway open by Friday because this weekend many towns, communities, and residents are hosting their Fourth of July celebrations.

"Hartland has a festival. It’s summer time, people want to get to where they’re going, we know that. We really try to limit these kinds of closures and detours so we are really pressing to get this work done in a timely fashion," said Guderyon.

