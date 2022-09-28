Road America announces 2023 season schedule

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — Road America announced its 2023 season schedule on Tuesday, consisting of ten events at the road track.

"Our schedule is loaded with weekends full of cars and motorcycles ranging from vintage to state-of-the-art," said Road America's President and General Manager, Mike Kertscher.

The season will kick off on May 19 with the SVRA Vintage Weekend. That will run through May 21.

During the first week of June, MotoAmerica Superbike weekend and Vintage MotoFest will take over the track. Those will run from June 2 through June 4.

From June 15-18, Road America will host the NTT Indycar Series Sonsio Grand Prix presented by American Medical Response.

Following NTT Indycar, there will be the WeatherTEch Chicago Region SCCA June Sprints, Trans Am Speed Tour, and WeatherTech International Challenge with Brian Redman.

NASCAR XFINITY Series will return to Road America July 28-30, with IMSA SportsCar Weekend happening August 3-6. There will also be a Fenatec GR World Challenge weekend, and the final event which will be Ariens Art on Wheels Vintage Weekend featuring VSCDA.

Check out the full schedule below.

May 19-21 - SVRA Vintage Weekend

June 2-4 - MotoAmerica Superbike Weekend and Vintage MotoFest

June 15-18 - NTT INDYCAR SERIES Sonsio Grand Prix presented by American Medical Response

June 23-25 - WeatherTech Chicago Region SCCA June Sprints

July 7-9 - Trans Am Speed Tour

July 13-16 - WeatherTech International Challenge with Brian Redman

July 28-30 - NASCAR XFINITY Series

August 3-6 - IMSA SportsCar Weekend

August 18-20 - Fanatec GT World Challenge

September 15-17 - Ariens Art on Wheels Vintage Weekend featuring VSCDA

If you're interested in attending all of the events, Road America says its season pass is the most affordable way. The pass is available for $520, with that price going up to $560 on Oct. 3. From Jan. 1 through June 1, the price goes up to $645.

Season passes provide admission, special events, and incentives for club events. Check out the Road America website for all the details.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip