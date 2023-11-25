Rivals come together in offseason for holiday fundraiser

WAUWATOSA — They're rivals on the field but pals in the offseason.

"It's vicious. And mean. And we like to play," said Dane Vermillion, Wauwatosa East Baseball junior.

On Friday, Tosa East and West players and families set up their annual Christmas tree lot at Leff's Lucky Town.

All proceeds from tree sales benefits both ball teams.

"Just the family, between, not just with Tosa East families. But you can see the bond between Tosa East and West families coming together to sell the trees to the community," said Vermillion.

The teams unloaded 500 trees at Leff's, ranging in size and price from $60 to $120. They expect to sell at least half on Thanksgiving weekend.

"It's been a solid day. This morning, trees came on time. So, we're working smoothly," said Parker Schwake, a Tosa West Baseball senior. "This is definitely something I look forward to. Not only are we helping our teams, but, local businesses, like Leff's."

Leff's owner Chris Leffler said he's been hosting the fundraiser for at least 15 years.

"It's great to see the kids come together. Both teams collaborating to raise money for the same cause," said Leffler.

Until trees are gone, sales run from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. on weekends and from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on weekends.

