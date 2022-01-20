Watch
Rittenhouse seeks return of gun used during Kenosha shooting

Sean Krajacic/AP
FILE- Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial presented by his defense at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Rittenhouse, the Illinois man acquitted in the shootings of three men during street protests in Kenosha in 2020, has filed papers in court to recover property seized by police after his arrest – including the gun he used in the shootings. The filing said Rittenhouse wants to make sure the gun "is properly destroyed." (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool_File)
Posted at 3:31 PM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 16:31:30-05

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois man acquitted of fatally shooting two men and wounding a third during street protests in Kenosha in 2020, has filed papers in court to recover property seized by police after his arrest, including the gun he used in the shootings.

A motion filed in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Wednesday states that Rittenhouse wants the AR-15-style rifle returned so that it can be destroyed.

In November, the 19-year-old was found not guilty of all charges related to the shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz.

Rittenhouse shot the men during a chaotic night of protests over the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake.

