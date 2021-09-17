Watch
Rittenhouse hearing to decide on evidence allowed at trial

Nam Y. Huh/AP
Kyle Rittenhouse listens to defense attorney John Pierce during an extradition hearing in Lake County court Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Waukegan, Ill. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)
Kyle Rittenhouse
Posted at 6:30 AM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 07:30:39-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge is set to decide on several motions ahead of the trial for a man accused of killing two men and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Wisconsin last summer.

Kyle Rittenhouse's case became a rallying cry for conservatives frustrated at protests against police killings.

The judge's decisions from Friday's hearing will set at least some of the ground rules for the November trial.

The 18-year-old from Illinois wants to exclude evidence that he went to a bar with members of the extremist group Proud Boys months after the shooting.

Prosecutors are seeking permission to show video of Rittenhouse talking about wanting to shoot people.

