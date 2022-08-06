Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Rittenhouse attorney to defend stabbing case in Wisconsin

Kyle Rittenhouse
SEAN KRAJACIC/AP
Kyle Rittenhouse sits with his attorneys after a lunch break and waits for proceedings to start at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)
Kyle Rittenhouse
Posted at 1:29 PM, Aug 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-06 14:29:52-04

WISCONSIN — The attorney who helped Kyle Rittenhouse get acquitted on murder charges says he will represent a Minnesota man accused in the stabbing death of a teenager during a tubing trip in western Wisconsin.

Nicolae Miu, 52, is charged with first-degree homicide in the death of 17-year-old Isaac Schuman after Miu scuffled with several people last month on the Apple River. Police say Miu wounded four other people. Miu says he was defending himself.

Miu has retained Madison, Wisconsin attorney Corey Chirafisi, who helped convince a jury that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he fatally shot two men and wounded a third during protests over the August 2020 shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. The Rittenhouse case widened the political divide on gun access in the United States.

Chirafisi told the St. Paul Pioneer Press Friday that he plans to filed a document in St. Croix County Court next week to represent Miu. He declined to comment on the case. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Friday.

Court documents state that Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, attacked the group after people accused him of approaching children in the water. Miu is also charged with wounding two men from Luck, Wisconsin, ages 20 and 22, a 24-year-old woman from Burnsville, Minnesota, and a 22-year-old man from Elk River, Minnesota.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

PMA_nominate_480x360.png

We need your nominations for the 2022 Positively Milwaukee Awards