Rising gas prices: Why heat is a major factor in the price you pay at the pump

MILWAUKEE — This week, Milwaukee saw the highest price at the pump this year for gas. Experts warn the upcoming weather across the country could mean we are not done with those high prices.

TMJ4's Rebecca Klopf goes in-depth on why heat is such a major factor in the price you pay at the pump.

Fill up in Milwaukee and you might experience some shock with gas over $4 a gallon for regular at some stations. A couple of places TMJ4 found were charging $4.19 a gallon, giving some drivers pause.

"I mean, it is what it is," Marlon Bates said. "I just have to get it."

Mario Taylor drives for DoorDash. He says these prices cut into his profits.

"I take money out of my DoorDash to put gas in my car," he shared.

In return, he has to pick up more shifts.

AAA says this comes despite lower demand for gas and the price of oil falling several dollars per barrel.

"We have seen the highest prices this week that we have seen all year," Nick Jarmusz, AAA Public Affairs Director, said. "Topping out at $3.90 a gallon back on Tuesday across the region. We have dropped a couple of pennies down to about $3.87."

Jarmusz says those high averages in the Milwaukee area were due to the heat wave.

"The extended heat dome that we had over most of the country resulted in a lot of the refineries reducing or having to take units offline," he said. "It, you know, in order to accommodate for that heat, as you can imagine, being in a refinery."

Overall, the national average price for gas is down about 7 cents compared to a year ago. However, Wisconsin is one of 10 states seeing the largest increase in the average price in the past week, up 9 cents at $3.73.

For people getting gas Friday, they are hoping to see more relief at the pump. Until then, they are just putting in the minimum to get by.

"Mostly, I put $20 in there, probably $15," Taylor shared.

AAA says these $4+ prices for gas will probably go away, at least temporarily, as the country is on a downward trend for gas prices. However, Jarmusz says to watch the weather next week, especially in the south, and if we see excessive heat or hurricanes hit refineries, drivers should expect to see a spike again.

