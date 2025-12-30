Ring in 2026 in Northeast Wisconsin

(NBC 26) — As 2025 comes to a close, there are many ways to ring in 2026 across Northeast Wisconsin.

State-wide

Wisconsin DNR’s First Day Hikes



Jan. 1

Various state parks and properties

Hikes are free, but admission passes may be required at some locations

Door County

Cherry Drop



Dec. 31 through Jan. 1

Downtown Sister Bay

Tune in with FM 106.9 The Lodge Cherry Drop

Merry-Time Festival of Lights



Nov. 15 through Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Door County Maritime Museum in Sturgeon Bay

Regular admission is $15 per person

Fond du Lac

Lakeside Park Holiday Lights



Nov. 27 through Jan. 1 from 5 to 11 p.m.

Lakeside Park in Fond du Lac

Free admission

Experience from the comfort of your car by tuning your radio to 89.1 FM

Fox Cities

BFK New Year



Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Building for kids in Appleton

Included in BFK’s general admission or membership price

New Year’s Eve Ballroom Dance



Dec. 31 from 2 to 5 p.m.

The Crystal Ballroom in Hilbert

Admission is $25 per person

New Year’s Eve in Paris



Dec. 31 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mondo! On the River

Guests must be 21 or older

Timber Rattlers Holiday Lights



Nov. 14 through Jan. 3 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton

Admission is $13 per person, or free for children under 2

Green Bay

Festival of Trees



Nov. 20 through Jan. 4

National Railroad Museum in Green Bay

Included in the museum’s daily admission price

Holiday Lights on the Fox



Nov. 28 through Dec. 31 from 5 to 10 p.m.

Brown County Fairgrounds in De Pere

Admission is $25 cash or $30 card per vehicle

Partake in the drive-thru display by tuning your car radio to 88.7 FM

Kids Rockin’ Eve



Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Children’s Museum of Green Bay

Admission is $8 per person

TTNYE: Titletown New Year’s Eve



Dec. 31 at 10 a.m. to Jan. 1 at 1 a.m.

Titletown

Variety of activities with free admission

Lakeshore

Evergleams on Eight



Nov. 26 through Jan. 5

8th Street in Downtown Manitowoc

Stroll downtown and see the 40 displays

Lamers Dairy Countdown to Noon



Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center in Manitowoc

Admission is $18 per adult, $10 per child ages 3-18 and free for children under 2

Making Spirits Bright



Evergreen Park in Sheboygan

Nov. 28 through Dec. 31 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Free admission, but food and monetary donations are accepted

Polar Bear Plunge



Jan. 1 from 1 to 1:30 p.m.

Deland Park in Sheboygan

Sartori Big Cheese Drop



Dec. 31 from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Plymouth Arts Center

Free admission

Oshkosh

Celebration of Lights



Nov. 28 through Dec. 31 from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

EAA Grounds in Oshkosh

Admission is $20 per car, with $5 off if you bring a donation

Partake in the drive-thru display by tuning your car radio to 101.9 FM

Noon Year’s Eve at OPL



Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Oshkosh Public Library

Free admission

If you know of any events that are missing from this list, you can email them to news@nbc26.com.

