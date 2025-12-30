Ring in 2026 in Northeast Wisconsin

(NBC 26) — As 2025 comes to a close, there are many ways to ring in 2026 across Northeast Wisconsin.
State-wide
Wisconsin DNR’s First Day Hikes
- Jan. 1
- Various state parks and properties
- Hikes are free, but admission passes may be required at some locations
Door County
- Dec. 31 through Jan. 1
- Downtown Sister Bay
- Tune in with FM 106.9 The Lodge Cherry Drop
- Merry-Time Festival of Lights
- Nov. 15 through Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Door County Maritime Museum in Sturgeon Bay
- Regular admission is $15 per person
Fond du Lac
- Nov. 27 through Jan. 1 from 5 to 11 p.m.
- Lakeside Park in Fond du Lac
- Free admission
- Experience from the comfort of your car by tuning your radio to 89.1 FM
Fox Cities
- Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Building for kids in Appleton
- Included in BFK’s general admission or membership price
- Dec. 31 from 2 to 5 p.m.
- The Crystal Ballroom in Hilbert
- Admission is $25 per person
- Dec. 31 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Mondo! On the River
- Guests must be 21 or older
Timber Rattlers Holiday Lights
- Nov. 14 through Jan. 3 from 5 to 9 p.m.
- Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton
- Admission is $13 per person, or free for children under 2
Green Bay
- Nov. 20 through Jan. 4
- National Railroad Museum in Green Bay
- Included in the museum’s daily admission price
- Nov. 28 through Dec. 31 from 5 to 10 p.m.
- Brown County Fairgrounds in De Pere
- Admission is $25 cash or $30 card per vehicle
- Partake in the drive-thru display by tuning your car radio to 88.7 FM
- Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The Children’s Museum of Green Bay
- Admission is $8 per person
TTNYE: Titletown New Year’s Eve
- Dec. 31 at 10 a.m. to Jan. 1 at 1 a.m.
- Titletown
- Variety of activities with free admission
Lakeshore
- Nov. 26 through Jan. 5
- 8th Street in Downtown Manitowoc
- Stroll downtown and see the 40 displays
Lamers Dairy Countdown to Noon
- Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center in Manitowoc
- Admission is $18 per adult, $10 per child ages 3-18 and free for children under 2
- Evergreen Park in Sheboygan
- Nov. 28 through Dec. 31 from 5 to 9 p.m.
- Free admission, but food and monetary donations are accepted
- Jan. 1 from 1 to 1:30 p.m.
- Deland Park in Sheboygan
- Dec. 31 from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
- Plymouth Arts Center
- Free admission
Oshkosh
- Nov. 28 through Dec. 31 from 5:30 to 9 p.m.
- EAA Grounds in Oshkosh
- Admission is $20 per car, with $5 off if you bring a donation
- Partake in the drive-thru display by tuning your car radio to 101.9 FM
- Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Oshkosh Public Library
- Free admission
If you know of any events that are missing from this list, you can email them to news@nbc26.com.
