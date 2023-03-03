RIDESHARE moved to new app; offers transportation options in SE Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has moved its RIDESHARE service to a new platform and app. The new app is powered by RideAmigos.

According to a news release, RIDESHARE matches commuters by location and commute schedule. The app will match users with carpool partners, bike buddies, and other alternatives to driving alone.

RideAmigos offers not only a mobile app, but also personalized benefit statistics when users log their communities in the RIDESHARE program.

The news release stated that WisDOT went through with the RIDESHARE platform change in an effort to improve accessibility, reduce congestion in traffic, reduce pollution emissions, and reduce costs for Wisconsin commuters.

The RIDESHARE mobile application can be downloaded on the Google Play Store for Android users and the AppStore for iOS/iPhone users. The app provides a variety of available and affordable transportation choices.

“This is a cooperative effort among our regional partners to make it easier to share a ride and reduce congestion,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “With a better tool to organize commutes and other trips, people will have an easier time saving money while increasing mobility.”

