Rideshare driver grateful to walk away from three-car crash that killed one and critically injured another

MILWAUKEE — Drew Jefferson is grateful to be alive after being involved in a three-car crash in Milwaukee.

"I do know that by the grace of God, that’s why I’m here because when I’m in rideshare I’m also talking about the Lord. I’m also praying with and praying for people," Jefferson said.

Jefferson told TMJ4 that the driver Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies were trying to stop slammed into his car at North 27th Street and St. Paul Avenue around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Surveillance video from a gas station showed a car heading north on 27th Street with flashing lights behind it. Once it gets to the intersection it crashes into another car traveling west.

A 69-year-old man who was riding in the first car that was hit was killed. A 65-year-old woman who was driving him was critically injured.

Jefferson had minor injuries. He told TMJ4 that he had just dropped off his last passenger for the night when he was stopped at the intersection and waiting to turn right onto St. Paul Avenue.

That is when he saw a car speeding north on 27th Street.

"I’m just thinking right here great here's another knucklehead coming here with no headlights on," Jefferson recalled.

Jefferson did not know it at the time, but the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said that the driver had sped away from a traffic stop.

Jefferson watched it slam into another car that was going west then it hit him.

"The airbags went off all the smoke and all the other type of junk came off," Jefferson shared.

Jefferson was emotionally charged when he recorded cell phone video showing the aftermath of the crash. He called on the community to end the reckless behavior.

Like so many others, Jefferson is tired of the reckless driving. He explained that several of his passengers expressed frustrations with the issue that continues to overwhelm the city.

"I’m thankful for those who reached out to me to see that I’m ok but those prayers need to go out for first of all the person that didn’t walk away from this thing last night. Second of all, this is the thing that we need in Milwaukee. We need compassion," Jefferson stated.

Despite the wreck, Jefferson plans to continue doing his rideshare job and sharing his faith.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office did not identify the driver who fled the traffic stop. However, MCSO disclosed that the driver was 24 years old and was revived on the scene.

Authorities say this person was out on bail through Waukesha County for a list of charges including fleeing-eluding, second-degree reckless endangering safety, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC, operating after revocation, and possession of illegally obtained prescription. He is also charged with felony bail jumping.

