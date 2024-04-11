Hop riders eager to utilize the Hop's new L-Line

The Hop's new L-Line opened for full service on Thursday giving riders more access to destinations along Milwaukee's lakefront.

"We just wanted to try it," Bill Koller said.

Koller and his wife ride The Hop often, taking it to the Public Market and the Intermodal Station for trips.

Now that the L-Line is officially open seven days a week, Koller is eager to take advantage of it.

"When we visit other cities we love it when they have a nice public transit system. I think it's good for tourism and also for people living downtown," Koller added.

It takes roughly 20 minutes to complete the nearly two-mile route.

A ceremonial ribbon-cutting with dozens of people including elected leaders and the developer of the Couture spoke to the years of work it took to get here.

The Couture is home to a new transit concourse for The Hop and soon Milwaukee County Transit System.

"It's pretty straightforward to get around," rider Tony Seaks said. "I wish it was more expansive than it is so it's nice to see it open more."

The L-Line shares a handful of stops with the existing M-Line.

"The more neighborhoods it can come to the greater benefit for everybody. It’s all about the convenience," Mark Ward said as he rode along the new line.

In 2023, the streetcar provided nearly 495,000 rides.

