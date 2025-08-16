Richardson starts fast, Packers finish strong to rally past Colts 23-19 in preseason

Anthony Richardson completed six of his first eight passes Saturday, leading the Indianapolis Colts to a touchdown on his first series before the Green Bay Packers rallied late for a 23-19 victory in the preseason.

Quarterback Sean Clifford scored on an 11-yard run with 1:31 left to put the Packers ahead.

Jason Bean then took the Colts to the Green Bay 31-yard line in the final minute before the rally fell short.

While Clifford finished strong, Richardson started fast. He played nearly the entire second quarter and capped Indy's best drive of the preseason with Tyler Goodson's 3-yard TD run. Richardson also took advantage of a fumble recovery to set up the second of Spencer Shrader's four field goals.

The Packers' only first-half score came on a 43-yard field goal to end the second quarter. They cut the deficit to 13-10 on Israel Abanikanda's 3-yard TD run in the third quarter, tied the score at 16 on Amar Johnson's 9-yard scoring run. Green Bay missed the extra point. Clifford's scoring run gave Green Bay its only lead of the game.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur held out 29 players, including quarterback Jordan Love two days after the teams held a joint practice. Love had surgery to repair a ligament in his left thumb earlier this week.

Malik Willis went 6 of 14 with 83 yards in place of Love. Clifford ran twice for 19 yards.

But with Indy still trying to determine whether Richardson or Daniel Jones will be the opening day starter, coach Shane Steichen opted to use most of his starters into the second quarter. While Jones made quick decisions and was mostly on target, Richardson sprinkled some impressive throws and runs with some bad misses and questionable decisions.

Richardson finished 6 of 11 with 73 yards, no interceptions or fumbles and managed to avoid any additional injuries. Jones went 7 of 11 with 101 yards.

The Colts also lost their top two right tackles to injuries. Braden Smith, the starter, left with a groin injury in the first half. Smith's backup, Blake Freeland, was carted off the field with a fractured lower right leg in the second quarter.

Abanikanda led a 159-yard rushing attack for Green Bay with 12 carries for 43 yards.

Flagged

While the Packers largely cleaned up the drops from last week's preseason opener, the penalty flags continued to fly. The Packers finished with 12 penalties, and nobody had it rougher than backup right tackle Anthony Belton. The rookie was flagged five times in the first half — two illegal formations, one false start, an unnecessary roughness and a face mask. ... The Colts finished with 11 penalties for 103 yards.

Injuries

Indy also lost rookie safety-linebacker Hunter Wohler with a foot injury, cornerback Johnathan Edwards with a concussion and linebacker Jacob Phillips with a bicep injury.

Up next

The Packers have another joint practice this week with Seattle before closing out the preseason against the Seahawks next Saturday.

Indy visits Cincinnati next Saturday.

