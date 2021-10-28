Ribbon cut on Cudahy's largest solar power project

CUDAHY, Wis. — The largest solar power project in the history of Cudahy is now powering homes across the state with clean energy.

The project sits in an 8-acre field with 7,000 solar panels. It’s estimated cost is about $3.5 million.

On Wednesday, We Energies and manufacturer ATI unveiled a massive solar power project. It's the largest in town history.

"October is Energy Awareness Month, so what a way to close out October,” said Doug Gennrich of ATI.

An emotional alderwoman, Jill Recely, reacted to seeing the ribbon cut. She herself launched a grassroots campaign to keep the town as clean as possible.

"Making Cudahy Beautiful seems to have resurrected our small-town values. It shows up in how we are treating one another. It shows us at our community functions. I've witnessed it,” she said.

On a sunny day, the panels can produce enough energy to power about 700 homes.

Cudahy High School principal Chris Haeger says he's excited about it too, and looks forward to partnering with ATI to teach students about the initiatives and clean energy.

“[I feel] optimistic of how we as a community can positively affect the environment and also address the energy needs,” Haeger said.

TMJ4 According to the nonprofit Renew Wisconsin, there are roughly 21,000 homes in the state using solar power.

We Energies CEO Tom Metcalfe is calling it one more step closer to a more sustainable Wisconsin.

