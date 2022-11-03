Rhinelander's Hodag voted best high school mascot in the U.S.

Rhinelander High School's Hodag mascot was voted the best high school mascot in the country, according to voters in a poll from SBLive Sports.

Anyone could vote in the poll, which closed on Tuesday.

According to the poll results, the Hodag received about 63 percent. That's compared to Idaho's Shelley Russets in 2nd place, West Virginia's Poca Dots in 3rd, and Oklahoma's Muskogee Roughers in 4th, among others. The Hodags bested 11 other teams in total.

“The Hodag means so much to the Rhinelander area,” said Lauren Sackett, Executive Director of the Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce, in a statement Thursday. “He’s a symbol of our community. A legend that’s been part of who we are for more than 130 years. And he represents the legendary future we have, where we continue growing our community as a place people are proud to live and visit.”

A hodag is a mystical creature from American folklore. It is often described as resembling a bull-horned animal with spikes going down its back.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip