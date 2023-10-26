Revised The Hop streetcar schedule starting Oct. 30, 2023

MILWAUKEE — The Hop streetcar in Milwaukee will operate under a revised schedule starting Monday, Oct. 30 due to rising ridership on Saturdays.

According to a statement, The Hop’s longtime service hours of 5 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday will not change with the new schedule.

The most notable change, according to The Hop, is a new third streetcar from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays, which will increase frequencies from 20 minutes to 15 minutes when weekend ridership is heaviest. Service in the new schedule will be reduced to two vehicles and 20-minute frequencies after 8 p.m. from Monday through Thursday when ridership is lower, according to The Hop.

Read the full announcement below:

The Hop Streetcar to Implement New M-Line Schedule Oct. 30



Revised service plan retains same hours of service and introduces a third streetcar on Saturdays to meet increased demand



Milwaukee – The Hop, presented by Potawatomi Casino Hotel, will introduce a revised schedule beginning next Monday, Oct. 30. The new schedule maintains the system’s hours of operation but shifts resources to accommodate the increased ridership The Hop continues to experience on Saturdays.



“We are constantly examining our ridership data and exploring ways to better meet the needs of our passengers,” Milwaukee Commissioner of Public Works Jerrel Kruschke said. “We continue to see strong ridership numbers during peak hours, especially on weekends. This new schedule allows us to maintain all the service hours our riders count on, while providing more frequent service on Saturdays when the cars are busiest.”



The most notable change is the introduction of a third streetcar from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays, which will increase frequencies from 20 minutes to 15 minutes when weekend ridership is heaviest. While The Hop will continue to provide service until midnight during the week, service under the new schedule will be reduced to two vehicles and 20-minute frequencies after 8 p.m. from Monday through Thursday when ridership is lower.



Summary of M-Line Schedule Changes

Monday through Thursday: Frequencies reduced to 20 minutes after 8 p.m. (previously 10 p.m.)

Friday: No changes

Saturday: Frequencies increased to 15 minutes from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (previously 20-minute service all day on Saturday)

Sunday: No changes The new M-Line schedule is available at https://thehopmke.com/interactive-map/#scheduleSection [thehopmke.com].











