Revised plan for 27-story development at Milwaukee's downtown Goll House property coming

MILWAUKEE — City officials approved a 27-story development in downtown Milwaukee at the Goll House property on Prospect in 2017. Now, a new apartment tower is in the works.

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, the project includes 192 apartments and was heavily debated before gaining approval from the Common Council.

Though it was approved, Palisade Property Management never moved ahead with the $55 million concept, the Milwaukee Business Journal reports.

According to state records, an affiliate of Palisade recently sold the Goll House property to Willow Partners for $2.86 million.

The Milwaukee Business Journal reports, Willow Partners intends to bring “a slightly revised plan forward that will increase positive externalities to the city and the neighborhood.”

Officials also confirmed it would be a revision of that earlier 27-story plan approved by Milwaukee officials.

Approved plans in 2017 would have moved the Goll House closer to Prospect sidewalks to clear land along the Lake Michigan bluff for the new tower, the Milwaukee Business Journal reports. The approval for that specific development plan remains in place.

If a modified plan is submitted to the city for the property, it would need to be determined whether a new round of review and approvals from the Plan Commission, Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development Committee, and Common Council would need be required.

