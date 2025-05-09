Rev Up for a Cause: Guardians of the children host wheels against child abuse car & bike show

BURLINGTON — The Belle City Chapter of Guardians of the Children has a vital mission to support children finding their strength and courage while testifying against their abusers.

This Saturday, the public can help them continue this mission at the organization's 9th Annual Wheels Against Child Abuse Car & Bike Show, held at the Lynch GM Superstore in Burlington.

The event organizers say it will be an exciting day filled with classic cars, live music, raffle prizes, and activities tailored for children, making it a fun outing for the whole family.

“We have a huge number of raffles this year,” said Neptune, president of Guardians of the Children Belle City Chapter. “We’ve got everything from a smoker grill to various Mother’s Day baskets. There’s something for everyone.”

The event will also feature a popular award, allowing attendees to vote for their favorite car, truck, and motorcycle on display.

"Our big award is definitely the choice that we see wandering around. We get a ballot in their hand and they’re able to vote. They’re able to vote for their favorite car, truck, and motorcycle that’s in the show as well," said Trademark.

The car and bike show is the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year, supporting various initiatives held for the families and children they advocate for. Through these engaging activities, the organization aims to help children reclaim their childhood.

“We're focused on giving our kids a sense of community,” Neptune added. “It's important for them to feel like kids again, especially since many have had that taken away from them.

"It’s amazing to see a child transition from being nervous and scared to excited about connecting with friends at these events. They realize they’re not alone – the majority of people are there in their corner,” said Trademark.

While the motorcyclists on the outside may appear tough, they possess some of the biggest hearts, ensuring that no child suffers abuse in the future.

Registration for the show begins at 8 a.m., with entry fees set at $10 for cars and $5 for bikes. The community is encouraged to come out and support this important cause, demonstrating a united front against child abuse.

To view the event,click here.

