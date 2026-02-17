Rev. Jesse Jackson, civil rights icon, dead at 84

The Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, a protege of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and two-time presidential candidate who led the Civil Rights Movement for decades after the revered leader's assassination, has died. He was 84.

Jackson died Tuesday surrounded by family, according to a statement posted online from the family.

As a young organizer in Chicago, Jackson was called to meet with King at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis shortly before King was killed and he publicly positioned himself thereafter as King's successor.

Jackson led a lifetime of crusades in the United States and abroad, advocating for the poor and underrepresented on issues from voting rights and job opportunities to education and health care. He scored diplomatic victories with world leaders, and through his Rainbow/PUSH Coalition, he channeled cries for Black pride and self-determination into corporate boardrooms, pressuring executives to make America a more open and equitable society.

Rev. Jackson visited Wisconsin several times over the years. Most recently, Jackson marched alongside Jacob Blake's family after he was shot by a Kenosha police officer in 2020. The shooting sparked days of protest and civil unrest.

In 2016, Rev. Jackson delivered the eulogy at Sylville Smith's funeral in Milwaukee. Smith was shot and killed by a Milwaukee police officer following a traffic stop. His death sparked unrest and protests in Milwaukee's Sherman Park Neighborhood.

