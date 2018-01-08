Retired West Allis firefighter celebrates 104 years of life

WEST ALLIS -- A former firefighter who served with the West Allis Fire Department is celebrating more than 100 years of life.

“It feels good, but I don’t run anymore," Bill Koehn said.

Bill Koehn may not run anymore, but at age 104 he can still pop champagne with the best of ‘em, especially when surrounded by friends and family.

“Dad often tells the story about why he’s still here," Kathy Kuck said.

"He said his guardian angel tells him that you can’t go until you get it right," she continued.

Dressed in his favorite red vest with party beads around his neck, Bill celebrates yet another birthday with the people who mean the most to him.

"He's a very humble man. Very low-key, very humble, but just that solid rock," Kuck said.

"He's older than the National Park Service," Bill Koehn joked about his father.

Koehn was a West Allis firefighter for more than two decades, beginning in 1942. He even has distinction of being the city’s oldest living retiree.

But since retiring, he’s kept busy focusing on his faith, family, and he also spent many years doing a little woodworking right alongside his late wife Sylvia.

On Wednesday, Koehn's actual birthday, the mayor of West Allis along with the fire chief will have lunch with him at his home.