Report: McCarthy, Gutekunst and Ball will all report to Packers president Mark Murphy

GREEN BAY -- The Green Bay Packers have named Brian Gutekunst as the team's general manager and have promoted Russ Ball to executive vice president/director of football operations.

Packers president Mark Murphy will have a more direct role in the chain of command for football operations.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky reports that coach Mike McCarthy, reported new general manager Brian Gutekunst and vice president of football administration and player finance Russ Ball will all report to president Mark Murphy.

Under Ted Thompson's 13-year GM tenure, the coach - who was McCarthy the final 12 years - reported to Thompson.

Gutekunst was reported Sunday to be Thompson's replacement as GM.

He and Ball were reported to be the three GM candidates from within the organization, with director of football operations Eliot Wolf not chosen for the job as well.